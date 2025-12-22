Rockbridge County Mobile Food Pantry program announces two new locations

LEXINGTON, Va. – The Campus Kitchen at Washington and Lee University and Rockbridge Area Relief Association announced two new sites for the Mobile Food Pantry program serving Rockbridge County.

The two new pantry sites will be located at the following locations:

Effinger Volunteer Fire Department (Collierstown) from 2-3 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month beginning Jan. 8, 2026

Raphine Volunteer Fire Department from 2-3 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month beginning Feb. 5, 2026

You can pre-register for the pantries by contacting Campus Kitchen at (540)-458-8784 or completing the online form here.

“A key driver of food insecurity in a rural area like Rockbridge County is the long driving distances to food pantries and grocery stores. The Campus Kitchen-RARA Mobile Food Pantry is uniquely positioned to address that barrier, and we are excited to expand our program to better meet the needs of our community through the establishment of these two new pilot locations.” Ryan Brink, assistant director of the Shepherd Program at W&L and Campus Kitchen coordinator

You can learn more about Campus Kitchen here.