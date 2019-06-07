Dolly Parton talks to 10 News about new pirate attraction replacing Dixie Stampede

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. - Dolly Parton brings more adventure and family fun to her Smoky Mountain home in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee with the opening of her second Pirates Voyage Dinner & Show.

The wildly successful original Pirates Voyage in Myrtle Beach has been such a huge hit that Dolly decided 2019 is "the time for my pirates to stake claim to the Great Smoky Mountains!”

The 30,000 square foot arena, adjacent to The Island (Pigeon Forge’s top entertainment/dining/shopping destination), sets the stage for Crimson and Sapphire pirates to battle on deck, in the water and in the sky above their full-sized pirate ships.

The 300,000-gallon indoor water stage features a 15-foot-deep lagoon and highlights the talents of a cast of more than two dozen aerialists, divers, dancers and singers. Spectacular acrobatic competitions, live animals and an original music score by Parton and Mark Brymer will create an immersive adventure experience - all while guests enjoy a spectacular four-course pirate feast.

That "Me Hearties Feast" features a Buccaneer Biscuit; Voyager Creamy Vegetable Soup; Cracklin’ Pan-Fried Chicken; Bone-in Pork Chop; Matey’s Mac ‘n’ Cheese; Jolly Roger Sweet Potato Souffle; and a Walk the Plank Peach Turnover.



Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.