November 5, 2019 Virginia General Election results -- view here

This page will offer links to results for select races in the Nov. 5, 2019, Virginia General Election.

Check back for the results. Go ahead and bookmark this page now so you have it ready on Nov. 5 and 6, and beyond.

Here are the results pages:

Senate of Virginia race results

Virginia House of Delegates race results

Local Sheriff race results

Local race results by Virginia counties, cities

These county results pages offer specific results for the following Virginia counties and cities:

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.