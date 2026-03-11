Expert tips on how to save money on gas

Experts say routine maintenance and small habit changes can improve fuel efficiency.

“I’m driving anywhere from here to the lake, to Roanoke on any given week. I’m probably putting two or three thousand miles a month on my vehicle,” Samantha Simmons, a Lynchburg resident, said.

Other drivers say saving at the pump isn’t always easy.

“I’m out driving my car every day for work, I’m a salesman, so I don’t really have a choice. I don’t want to drive all the way across town to get gas a few pennies cheaper,” John Bolton, another Lynchurg resident, said.

Key steps can help vehicles use less fuel, and most are inexpensive. Keep tires properly inflated; underinflated tires increase rolling resistance and lower gas mileage.

Use the oil recommended by the car’s manufacturer and replace air filters on schedule to keep the engine running efficiently.

Changing driving habits also helps. Driving more gently and avoiding hard acceleration reduces fuel use.

“The heavier your foot is on the gas pedal, the more fuel you’re going to use. Lots of cars have an eco-light that comes on when you’re in the most efficient range of that car. Monitoring those things and preparing the car for longer trips,” Matt Rashman, President and owner of the Sportscar Clinic, said.

A quick tire-pressure check is an easy step drivers can do themselves or at a service station.

“In order to check that tire pressure, you would take a gauge, you would come down to find your valves down and remove the plastic cap, you’ll take that push it down real briefly on it. This is your reading right here, you’ll see you’re around 35 PSI, which is ideal for the car,” Rashman said.

Remove unneeded weight from the trunk as the weather warms—items such as snow salt, winter boots, heavy coats, and a snow shovel add weight and can reduce fuel economy.

Plan errands to combine trips and avoid long idling times; fewer cold starts and less idling stretch each tank a bit further.