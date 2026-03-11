Roanoke Valley Speech and Hearing Center to host “Second Chance Prom” fundraiser Saturday

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke Valley Speech and Hearing Center announced that it would be hosting a “Second Chance Prom” on Saturday.

The event will take place from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. at the 5 Points Music Sanctuary at 1217 Maple Ave. Southwest in Roanoke.

Event organizers say that the event is a chance for people to come together for more than just a fun night; it’s a night to give someone the chance of being heard.

Every ticket purchased and every donation made during this special evening will support our Financial Assistance Program, which helps individuals access the services and resources they need to communicate effectively and confidently. For many families, this support can mean the difference between struggling in silence and finally having a voice.

For over 60 years the Roanoke Valley Speech and Hearing Center has been helping people of all ages better relate to the world around them. The event will be its very first 2nd Chance Prom Fundraiser, a charity gala supporting their mission to improve quality of life through effective communication.

For more information, including a ticket link, click here. ;