Gas prices expected to rise due to Tropical Storm Barry

ROANOKE, Va. - Prices at the pump could soon go up. Experts with GasBuddy recommend drivers you fill up before the weekend.

Tropical Storm Barry is expected to bring some of the biggest impacts to Louisiana. There are 13 major oil refineries across the state, producing two million barrels of gas a day. Allison Mac, petroleum analyst with GasBuddy, said some have already decided to shut down. She said drivers nationwide can expect gas prices to go up by 5 to 10-cents a gallon.

"I would say fill up now. There is no need to be too worried, but if you definitely need gas for the weekend I would say fill up now before holding off,” Mac said. “If you’re in the Virginia area, you are probably not going to be hit as dramatically as if you were further south because there are refineries that could make up for what is being lost.”

Mac said prices will go up over the next two weeks, then drop back down after Barry passes.

