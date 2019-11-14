List of Roanoke schools, businesses closed as manhunt for Marine charged with murder continues
Multiple law enforcement agencies are searching for Michael Brown in Roanoke
As the search for a murder suspect continues in Roanoke, schools and several businesses are closing as a precaution.
Authorities are searching the area for Michael Brown, who is wanted for allegedly murdering his mother’s boyfriend. Brown has been charged with second-degree murder and remains at large.
Police have told those who live within a half-mile radius of Patrick Henry High School to shelter in place.
Authorities urge anyone who lives in the area to make sure their doors are locked and to report any suspicious activity.
Schools closed:
- All Roanoke city schools
- Roanoke Catholic
- Rivermont School Roanoke Valley, all schools
- Oliver Hill School
- Virginia Western Community College
- TAP Raleigh Court Head Start Center, all other TAP locations open
Businesses closed:
- The Science Museum of Western Virginia
- Raleigh Court branch of Roanoke Public Libraries
- Scratch Biscuit Company
Roanoke County schools are operating on a normal schedule.
