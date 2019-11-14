List of Roanoke schools, businesses closed as manhunt for Marine charged with murder continues

As the search for a murder suspect continues in Roanoke, schools and several businesses are closing as a precaution.

Authorities are searching the area for Michael Brown, who is wanted for allegedly murdering his mother’s boyfriend. Brown has been charged with second-degree murder and remains at large.

Police have told those who live within a half-mile radius of Patrick Henry High School to shelter in place.

Authorities urge anyone who lives in the area to make sure their doors are locked and to report any suspicious activity.

Schools closed:

All Roanoke city schools

Roanoke Catholic

Rivermont School Roanoke Valley, all schools

Oliver Hill School

Virginia Western Community College

TAP Raleigh Court Head Start Center, all other TAP locations open

Businesses closed:

The Science Museum of Western Virginia

Raleigh Court branch of Roanoke Public Libraries

Scratch Biscuit Company

Roanoke County schools are operating on a normal schedule.