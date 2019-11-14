Victim of alleged Franklin County murder was longtime Water Authority employee
Brown retired earlier this year
The alleged victim of a Franklin County murder is being remembered by his employer of more than two decades.
Rodney Brown, who was allegedly murdered by Michael Brown, was a 26-year employee of the Western Virginia Water Authority.
He retired on August 1.
Officials with the water authority say they are saddened to learn of his death.
