Bedford County Public Schools superintendent to leave position in 2021

The current superintendent of Bedford County Public Schools, Dr. Doug Schuch, will not renew his contract when it expires in June 2021.

Schuch has served as superintendent since 2009.

Schuch announced the news at Thursday night’s Bedford County School Board meeting.

Read the full transcript from Dr. Schuch:

"I would like to make you all aware that I am not planning to continue serving as superintendent beyond June 30, 2021, when my current contract expires. That contract compels me to notify the board of my intentions no later than June of 2020, but I want to give you as much time as possible to plan for the upcoming transition. I also want you to know that I will remain committed to leading this school division until my final day on the job and also to pledge my personal support to doing as much or as little as the board may request in facilitating the transition of leadership.

"Even though I am not departing today, I do want to share what a blessing and honor it has been to serve our learners, their families, and this community during the past ten and a half years, and to walk this journey simultaneously as both superintendent and as the father of two recent Bedford County graduates, both of whom received an amazing education from some of the best teachers and support staff that anyone could imagine. I also want to thank the school board members, all 19 of them, with whom I have served since arriving in 2009, not just for their support of me as superintendent, but for our collective work in being future-focused for the benefit of our learners. Additionally, I want to recognize the tireless efforts of our Bedford County teachers, support staff, and administrators, including some who are present here this evening, for their service and sacrifice on behalf of the young learners of Bedford County. The collaborative culture that we have embraced as a leadership team is truly remarkable, and I hope that this spirit of teamwork will continue to benefit our young learners and our community in the years ahead. In spite of all that we have accomplished together, I know that the time is approaching for me to step aside and pass the leadership reigns to the next superintendent, and I am confident that he or she will be fully dedicated to empowering our learners for future success and will continue pushing the boundaries of traditional educational practices in response to our rapidly changing world.