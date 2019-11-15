36ºF

Local

Bedford County Public Schools superintendent to leave position in 2021

Dr. Doug Schuch has served in role since 2009

Ashley Curtis, Digital Content Producer

The current superintendent of Bedford County Public Schools, Dr. Doug Schuch, will not renew his contract when it expires in June 2021.

Schuch has served as superintendent since 2009.

Schuch announced the news at Thursday night’s Bedford County School Board meeting.

Read the full transcript from Dr. Schuch:

