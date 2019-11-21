Celebrating Gingerbread Cookie Day with Evie’s Bistro and Bakery

ROANOKE, Va. – Thursday is National Gingerbread Cookie Day. Whether it’s the taste or the creative decorations, there’s no denying how special this holiday cookie really is.

10 News reporter Megan Woods spent the morning at Evie’s Bistro and Bakery in Roanoke. Throughout the morning they explore the gingerbread-making process.

One important tip owner and baker Evie Edman gives is once you’ve finished making your dough, let it cool down and sit for 24 hours instead of cutting out the cookies right away. Doing that will help your gingerbread cookie stick to its shape when baking in the oven.

