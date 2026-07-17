Town of Appomattox issues Voluntary Water Conservation Measures effective Thursday

APPOMATTOX, Va. – The Town of Appomattox announced Thursday that it was asking all residential and commercial water customers to voluntarily reduce their water usage in accordance with guidance issued by the Campbell County Utilities and Service Authority.

The town issued the following statement:

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“Due to ongoing drought conditions throughout the region, the Campbell County Utilities and Service Authority (CCUSA) has implemented Stage 1 voluntary water conservation measures under its established Drought Response and Contingency Plan.

CCUSA provides the source water serving the Town of Appomattox’s water system. As a customer and regional partner, the Town is asking its residential and commercial water customers to cooperate with CCUSA’s guidance by voluntarily reducing indoor and outdoor water use.

Since October 2025, Campbell County and much of the Roanoke River Basin have received approximately 40 to 60 percent less rainfall than normal. Declining streamflow in the Big Otter River has prompted these voluntary conservation measures. Taking action now can help preserve the regional water supply and reduce the likelihood that more restrictive measures will become necessary.

How You Can Help

Limit outdoor watering to before 10 a.m. or after 7 p.m., when evaporation rates are lowest.

Sweep driveways, sidewalks and porches instead of using a hose.

Turn off ornamental fountains and other nonessential water features.

Identify and repair leaking faucets, toilets and outdoor spigots.

Turn off the faucet while brushing your teeth, washing your hands or shaving.

Reduce shower time and use less water when taking a bath.

Run washing machines and dishwashers only when they are full.

Keep a pitcher of drinking water in the refrigerator instead of running the faucet until the water becomes cold.

Avoid overwatering lawns and landscaping.

Consider using a commercial car wash that recycles water rather than washing vehicles at home.

The Town appreciates the cooperation of its water customers as we work with CCUSA and our regional partners to protect the area’s water supply. Small changes in daily water use can make a meaningful difference during periods of drought.

Additional water conservation information is available through CCUSA at www.ccusa-water.com"