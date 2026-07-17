What’s going around? Cyclosporiasis cases in Virginia remain low as U.S. numbers continue to rise

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A parasite-caused intestinal illness is spreading at unusually high levels across the United States this summer, and health officials say the numbers are likely to keep climbing.

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NBC News has reported Thursday that, “the Food and Drug Administration is investigating iceberg lettuce supplied to Taco Bell by Taylor Farms as a possible source in an escalating outbreak of cyclosporiasis in four Midwestern states.” The CDC, the Food and Drug Administration and state and federal continue to partner investigating this multistate outbreak.

As of July 13, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has received reports of 1,645 confirmed domestic cases of cyclosporiasis since May 1, 2026, across 34 states. Of those, 141 people have been hospitalized. No deaths have been reported.

The CDC notes that state-level case counts are likely higher than what is currently reflected in federal data, as additional cases continue to be confirmed and reported.

More than 5,100 additional cases have to be further analyzed by the CDC before they can be confirmed as domestically acquired cyclosporiasis.

Virginia has reported at least 11 confirmed cases as of July 9, according to the Virginia Department of Health (VDH). The VDH says there is no current evidence that Virginia is experiencing its own outbreak but is closely monitoring the situation.

Michigan is currently the hardest-hit state in the country. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) has confirmed 4,312 cases as of July 16, and that number has continued to rise. 102 of those reported cases indicated they had been hospitalized.

MDHHS has recommended that any people and entities handling raw produce, including lettuce/leafy greens, cilantro, basil, green onions, raspberries, and snow peas, be asked to thoroughly clean all ingredients with running water.

Cyclospora infections occur every year, especially between May and August, but this year’s numbers are running well above normal, according to Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health’s Center for Health Security.

What is cyclosporiasis?

Cyclosporiasis is an intestinal illness caused by a parasite called Cyclospora. It does not spread directly from person to person. Instead, the parasite must spend days to weeks in the environment before it can make someone sick, according to VDH. Infection happens when a person eats or drinks something contaminated with the parasite.

Symptoms typically appear within one week of exposure and can include watery or explosive diarrhea, loss of appetite, weight loss, bloating, increased gas, stomach cramps, nausea, vomiting, muscle aches, low-grade fever and fatigue.

If left untreated, illness can last from a few days to a month or longer, and symptoms may return after appearing to improve.

Some people infected with Cyclospora have no symptoms at all and some people who have been infected once can become infected again.

Past U.S. outbreaks have been linked to imported fresh produce, including bagged salad, fresh herbs, raspberries, snow peas and scallions.

Cyclosporiasis graphic. Data Source: CDC | As of July 9, 2026 (John Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health Center for Health Security)

How to protect yourself

Washing all fruits and vegetables under running water before eating, cutting or cooking them is an important preventive step. Washing hands carefully with soap and water before and after food preparation, after using the bathroom and after changing diapers also helps prevent contamination.

Travelers, especially to tropical areas, should avoid eating raw or undercooked foods or drinking untreated water. Anyone who develops symptoms should contact a health care provider for testing and treatment.