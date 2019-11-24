Crash closes all northbound lanes along Route 220 near Naff Road Sunday morning
Franklin County dispatch says state police are investigating.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – Both northbound lanes of Route 220 are closed due to a crash near Naff Road, according to V-DOT. 10 News has spoken with Franklin County dispatch, who say state police are leading the investigation.
V-DOT is saying to expect delays if you’re driving that direction.
So far, there’s no word on injuries. This is a developing story, and we’ll update you as soon as we hear more from state troopers.
