FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – Both northbound lanes of Route 220 are closed due to a crash near Naff Road, according to V-DOT. 10 News has spoken with Franklin County dispatch, who say state police are leading the investigation.

V-DOT is saying to expect delays if you’re driving that direction.

So far, there’s no word on injuries. This is a developing story, and we’ll update you as soon as we hear more from state troopers.