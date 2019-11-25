AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – For many of us, Thanksgiving isn’t complete without a pie. That might be why Woodruff’s Store, Cafe and Pie Shop is baking a record-breaking number of pies.

Woodruff’s was originally a store ran by the parents of the current owner, Angela Scott, for 70 years. Scott’s 103-year-old mother sits in the dining area and chats with customers while her daughters and their spouses use some of her recipes to bake pies.

The shop usually offers about 15 different fillings, but during the Thanksgiving season, they only offer eight.

Staff began preparations for Thanksgiving orders a month ago. They had to stop taking orders early this year after they reached about 300 pies, double the orders they had last year.

If you missed a chance to order a pie, owner Angela Scott says customers can buy by the slice, and if they are lucky, they may have pies in the shop. There is a two pie limit per customer.

Woodruff’s will be closed on Thanksgiving Day and will remain closed until Monday, December 2.

10 News reporter Megan Woods spent Monday morning at the shop to see what makes its pies so special and the history behind it.