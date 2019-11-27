FLOYD COUNTY, Va. – Two big pieces of Southwest Virginia will soon be headed to Richmond to help celebrate the holidays.

Sweet Providence Farm in Floyd is providing this year’s state Christmas trees.

The 20-foot-tall Frasier fern that will go in the main room of the governor’s mansion has just been cut down.

It was planted in 2003 and is estimated to weigh about 150 pounds.

The 9-foot-tall tree that will go in the private residence portion of the mansion will be cut down later this week.

Two years ago, the farm provided wreaths for former Governor Terry McAuliffe.

“It’s a real honor to get that place. We always try to grow every tree as if it’s going to eventually go in the governor’s mansion," Sweet Providence Farm owner John Houston said.

He’s optimistic that honor could help grow his business.

“Usually, people ask if I’ve got pretty trees. I’ll say, ‘If it’s good enough for the governor’s mansion it’s good enough for you,’” he said.

The trees will be presented to the governor and first lady Monday.