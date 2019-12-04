Virginia Tech, Liberty students are finalists for Dr. Pepper $100,000 tuition giveaway

ROANOKE, Va. – Liberty University sophomore Jack Underwood and Virginia Tech sophomore Hannah Pin put their minds to the test every day in class, but now they’re getting ready to test their arms.

“I’ve been working a little bit, more on a shovel pass. It seems to be the fastest technique," Underwood said.

“I’ve definitely been practicing a lot,” Pin said.

They are two of four finalists with a chance to compete in the Dr. Pepper tuition giveaway at halftime during the ACC football championship in Charlotte on Saturday.

Each student had to submit a one minute video explaining how the $100,000 they’ll get if they win the competition will help them.

“I have a family of eleven, so there’s no financial aid from my parents. Then, because I lived in Alaska as an independent, I have a lot less with government leeway with loans," Underwood explained. "I was, like, ‘Maybe there’ll be a way where I won’t have to do this constant trying-to-balance-school-and-work.’ It’s overwhelming.”

Underwood works full-time as a member of the university’s janitorial staff in order to afford to keep going to school.

"I want to become a pilot. The school I’m wanting to go to is around $80,000. Once you become a pilot, beginner pilots barely make anything. I would take out debt. I would be in so much debt,” Pin said.

Before they can compete on Saturday, though, they’ll have to beat out the other two finalists on Friday.

Each student will get 30 seconds to throw footballs into a giant Dr. Pepper can.

The two that get the most balls in move on to the final on Saturday.

“This will help me so much,” Pin said.

“It’s nerve-racking to think about. It’s exciting," said Underwood.