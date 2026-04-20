Jackson River Trail attracting more tourists

ALLEGHANY CO., Va. – The Jackson River Trail in Alleghany and Bath Counties is attracting more and more tourists.

Thus, representatives from the Visitors Centers came to sample what the Highlands has to offer. They are here at the invitation of the Alleghany Chamber of Commerce, which is also showing off other area attractions.

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"This is outdoor recreation day. We’ve already had breakfast and done a couple mile hike at Dalton State Park for a nice overlook, and so we’ve made our way here to Cedar Creek trailhead and the Jackson River Scenic Trail," explained Josh Taylor, Executive Director of the Chamber.

“Then we’re gonna go and check out Falling Springs Falls, Humpback Bridge, we’re gonna go up to Lake Moomaw and check the visitor center at Gathright Dam and learn about all of that,” he said.

We started on a brand-new section of trail at the Cedar Creek trailhead in Bath County. An eagle circling above the parking lot as if on cue.

The group included mostly novice cyclists riding rental bikes and e-bikes from Alleghany Outdoors, an outfitter that provides bicycles, kayaks and other amenities to trail users.

The riders all work at welcome centers in the Commonwealth.

“So, these people are Virginia tourism employees from every welcome center in the state,” Taylor said.

The trail was showing off its springtime Sunday best, as trillium, Virginia bluebells and woodland phlox were in peak season. Nearby golden ragwort blooms added bright flashes of yellow.

Sally Stanton of the Northern Virginia Gateway Welcome Center had not heard of the trail until the day’s tour.

“I was not aware it existed,” Stanton said.

She said she would be better informed when it came time to advise tourists looking for a mountain adventure.

The old railroad bed is essentially flat - perfect for cycling. It parallels Cedar Creek in Bath County, and then the Jackson River itself along the trail’s 16 miles. About in the middle, trail users can cross an old bridge for lunch or lodging at Cliff View, which also features a golf course and access to trout fishing in the Jackson River.

“We want everyone to get here to the Alleghany Highlands and be able to experience what has been a best-kept secret. And we don’t want to be a secret anymore,” Cliff View General Manager Jenn Mann told the cyclists, wo stopped for lunch, which included lemonade, iced tea, and homemade chicken salad sandwiches.

“It is absolutely beautiful...Prettier than I thought,” said Tonya Triplet of the Bristol Welcome Center as she rode along the Bath County section of the trail.

Beautiful words for those making a living on local tourism. The addition of the Bath County section in 2025 extended the route, making it more attractive to people looking for a day-long outing on a bicycle.

“This April alone, I’ve seen over a 200% increase in bike rentals, which has been something I’ve struggled with,” said Matt Fischer, General Manager of Alleghany Outdoors.