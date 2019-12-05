Delegate drafting legislation to protect second amendment sanctuaries

HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. – A local state delegate is trying to help prevent second amendment sanctuaries from having to follow state gun laws.

As reported by 10 News, more than 40 localities across the state have passed ordinances over the past few weeks saying they will not enforce new gun laws being proposed.

Delegate James Edmunds, who represents Halifax County, plans to introduce a bill during the upcoming General Assembly session that would give second amendment sanctuaries immunity from any of the proposed gun laws that pass.

“It’s a way to give localities the option to do what they feel is normal and okay and not cause further divisiveness. I think that’s really important right now,” Edmunds said.

If the bill does not pass, he will bring it up again in the next legislative session.