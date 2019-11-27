ROANOKE, Va. – As more and more counties vote to become Second Amendment sanctuaries, we’ve compiled a list to help you keep track.

10 News talked with a Constitutional law professor to learn more about what it means to become a Second Amendment sanctuary.

Adopted:

Appomattox County - Adopted on Nov. 18, 2019

Botetourt County - Adopted on Nov. 26, 2019

Campbell County - Adopted on Nov. 7, 2019

Carroll County - Adopted on May 13, 2019

Charlotte County - Adopted Nov. 13, 2019

Dickenson County - Adopted on Nov. 19, 2019

Dinwiddie County - Adopted on Nov. 20, 2019

Giles County - Adopted on Nov. 21, 2019

Henry County - Adopted on Nov. 26, 2019

King William County - Adopted on Nov. 25, 2019

Lee County - Adopted on Nov. 19, 2019

Madison County - Adopted on Nov. 26, 2019

Nottoway County - Adopted on Nov. 21, 2019

Patrick County - Adopted on Nov. 18, 2019

Pittsylvania County - Adopted on Nov. 19, 2019

Powhatan County - Adopted on Nov. 25, 2019

Southampton County - Adopted on Nov. 25, 2019

Sussex County - Adopted Nov. 21, 2019

Washington County - Adopted on Nov. 26, 2019

Wythe County - Adopted on Nov. 26, 2019

Discussing:

Isle of Wight County - Could be discussed on Nov. 28

Buchanan County - Will likely be discussed on Dec. 2

Halifax County - Voting on Dec. 2

Louisa County - Could be voted on during Dec. 2 meeting

Rappahannock County - Expected to be discussed on Dec. 2

Russell County - Will be discussed on Dec. 2

Amherst County - Will be discussed on Dec. 3

Culpeper County - Voting on Dec. 3

Gloucester County - Voting on Dec. 3

Goochland County - Voting on Dec. 3

Middlesex County - Will be discussed on Dec. 3

Page County - Will be discussed on Dec. 3

Tazewell County - Voting on Dec. 3

City of Virginia Beach - Will be discussed on Dec. 3

Augusta County - Will be discussed on Dec. 4 at a special meeting

Craig County - Voting on Dec. 5

Surry County - Will consider resolution on Dec. 5

Bedford County - Voting on Dec. 9

Mecklenburg County - Will likely be discussed on Dec. 9

Rockbridge County - Will likely be discussed on Dec. 9

Town of Bluefield - Voting on Dec. 10

Caroline County - Will likely be discussed on Dec. 10

City of Chesapeake - Will be discussed on Dec. 10

Cumberland County - Expected to be discussed on Dec. 10

Essex County - Likely to be discussed on Dec. 10

Floyd County - Will be discussed on Dec. 10

Greene County - Discussed on Nov. 26, possible vote on Dec. 10

James City County - Expected to be discussed on Dec. 10

City of Martinsville - Expected to be discussed on Dec. 10

Nelson County - Will likely be discussed on Dec. 10

Prince Edward County - Will consider resolution on Dec. 10

Prince George County - Will consider resolution on Dec. 10

Smyth County - Expected to be discussed on Dec. 10

Spotsylvania County - Will likely be discussed on Dec. 10

Warren County - Expected to be discussed on Dec. 10

Chesterfield County - Expected to be discussed on Dec. 11

Frederick County - Expected to be discussed on Dec. 11

Rockingham County - Will be discussed on Dec. 11

Fauquier County - Will likely be discussed on Dec. 12

Shenandoah County - Will be discussed on Dec. 12

Pulaski County - Resolution will come up for a vote at the next meeting on Dec. 16

Montgomery County - Will likely be discussed on Dec. 16

Franklin County - Resolution could be voted on during Dec. 17 meeting

Stafford County - Expected to be discussed on Dec. 17

Accomack County - Will likely be discussed on Dec. 18

Amelia County - Voting on Dec. 18

Remaining Counties/Cities not listed above:

Counties:

Albemarle, Alleghany, Arlington, Bath, Brunswick, Buckingham, Charles City, Clarke, Fairfax, Fluvanna, Grayson, Greensville, Hanover, Henrico, Highland, King and Queen, King George, Lancaster, Loudoun, Lunenburg Mathews, New Kent, Northampton, Northumberland, Orange, Prince William, Richmond, Roanoke, Scott, Westermoreland, Wise, York

Cities:

Alexandria, Bristol, Buena Vista, Charlottesville, Chesapeake, Colonial Heights, Covington, Danville, Emporia, Fairfax, Falls Church, Franklin, Fredericksburg, Galax, Hampton, Harrisonburg, Hopewell, Lexington, Lynchburg, Manassas, Manassas Park, Newport News, Norfolk, Norton, Petersburg, Poquoson, Portsmouth, Radford, Richmond, Roanoke, Salem, Staunton, Suffolk, Waynesboro, Williamsburg, Winchester

