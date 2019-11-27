List of Second Amendment sanctuaries in Virginia and where it’s being discussed
As of Nov. 27, 20 counties across Virginia have become Second Amendment sanctuaries
ROANOKE, Va. – As more and more counties vote to become Second Amendment sanctuaries, we’ve compiled a list to help you keep track.
10 News talked with a Constitutional law professor to learn more about what it means to become a Second Amendment sanctuary.
Adopted:
Appomattox County - Adopted on Nov. 18, 2019
Botetourt County - Adopted on Nov. 26, 2019
Campbell County - Adopted on Nov. 7, 2019
Carroll County - Adopted on May 13, 2019
Charlotte County - Adopted Nov. 13, 2019
Dickenson County - Adopted on Nov. 19, 2019
Dinwiddie County - Adopted on Nov. 20, 2019
Giles County - Adopted on Nov. 21, 2019
Henry County - Adopted on Nov. 26, 2019
King William County - Adopted on Nov. 25, 2019
Lee County - Adopted on Nov. 19, 2019
Madison County - Adopted on Nov. 26, 2019
Nottoway County - Adopted on Nov. 21, 2019
Patrick County - Adopted on Nov. 18, 2019
Pittsylvania County - Adopted on Nov. 19, 2019
Powhatan County - Adopted on Nov. 25, 2019
Southampton County - Adopted on Nov. 25, 2019
Sussex County - Adopted Nov. 21, 2019
Washington County - Adopted on Nov. 26, 2019
Wythe County - Adopted on Nov. 26, 2019
Discussing:
Isle of Wight County - Could be discussed on Nov. 28
Buchanan County - Will likely be discussed on Dec. 2
Halifax County - Voting on Dec. 2
Louisa County - Could be voted on during Dec. 2 meeting
Rappahannock County - Expected to be discussed on Dec. 2
Russell County - Will be discussed on Dec. 2
Amherst County - Will be discussed on Dec. 3
Culpeper County - Voting on Dec. 3
Gloucester County - Voting on Dec. 3
Goochland County - Voting on Dec. 3
Middlesex County - Will be discussed on Dec. 3
Page County - Will be discussed on Dec. 3
Tazewell County - Voting on Dec. 3
City of Virginia Beach - Will be discussed on Dec. 3
Augusta County - Will be discussed on Dec. 4 at a special meeting
Craig County - Voting on Dec. 5
Surry County - Will consider resolution on Dec. 5
Bedford County - Voting on Dec. 9
Mecklenburg County - Will likely be discussed on Dec. 9
Rockbridge County - Will likely be discussed on Dec. 9
Town of Bluefield - Voting on Dec. 10
Caroline County - Will likely be discussed on Dec. 10
City of Chesapeake - Will be discussed on Dec. 10
Cumberland County - Expected to be discussed on Dec. 10
Essex County - Likely to be discussed on Dec. 10
Floyd County - Will be discussed on Dec. 10
Greene County - Discussed on Nov. 26, possible vote on Dec. 10
James City County - Expected to be discussed on Dec. 10
City of Martinsville - Expected to be discussed on Dec. 10
Nelson County - Will likely be discussed on Dec. 10
Prince Edward County - Will consider resolution on Dec. 10
Prince George County - Will consider resolution on Dec. 10
Smyth County - Expected to be discussed on Dec. 10
Spotsylvania County - Will likely be discussed on Dec. 10
Warren County - Expected to be discussed on Dec. 10
Chesterfield County - Expected to be discussed on Dec. 11
Frederick County - Expected to be discussed on Dec. 11
Rockingham County - Will be discussed on Dec. 11
Fauquier County - Will likely be discussed on Dec. 12
Shenandoah County - Will be discussed on Dec. 12
Pulaski County - Resolution will come up for a vote at the next meeting on Dec. 16
Montgomery County - Will likely be discussed on Dec. 16
Franklin County - Resolution could be voted on during Dec. 17 meeting
Stafford County - Expected to be discussed on Dec. 17
Accomack County - Will likely be discussed on Dec. 18
Amelia County - Voting on Dec. 18
Remaining Counties/Cities not listed above:
Counties:
Albemarle, Alleghany, Arlington, Bath, Brunswick, Buckingham, Charles City, Clarke, Fairfax, Fluvanna, Grayson, Greensville, Hanover, Henrico, Highland, King and Queen, King George, Lancaster, Loudoun, Lunenburg Mathews, New Kent, Northampton, Northumberland, Orange, Prince William, Richmond, Roanoke, Scott, Westermoreland, Wise, York
Cities:
Alexandria, Bristol, Buena Vista, Charlottesville, Chesapeake, Colonial Heights, Covington, Danville, Emporia, Fairfax, Falls Church, Franklin, Fredericksburg, Galax, Hampton, Harrisonburg, Hopewell, Lexington, Lynchburg, Manassas, Manassas Park, Newport News, Norfolk, Norton, Petersburg, Poquoson, Portsmouth, Radford, Richmond, Roanoke, Salem, Staunton, Suffolk, Waynesboro, Williamsburg, Winchester
