Hundreds of Franklin County residents fight for Second Amendment sanctuary

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – Second Amendment sanctuaries are popping up across the country, as localities pass resolutions to say if gun laws change, it won't impact citizens' rights.

The issue is now hitting Southwest Virginia.

It was a packed house for the Franklin County Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday, as hundreds of people were all there for one reason.

"To support the second amendment," Franklin County resident Jackie Webb said.

"Save my rights to guns," Franklin County resident Samuel Toler said.

"Show that this is absolutely 100% important for our children, for the next generation," Franklin County resident Rachelle Hodges said.

The message was so important to Hodges that she wanted her children to be there.

"So that they could see how important it is. So they can see that we aren't the only ones making a stand and so they can do the same when they're older," Hodges said.

William Dyer presented a resolution to establish Franklin County as a Second Amendment sanctuary, effectively making citizens immune from any gun laws they feel infringe on their rights.

"I'm very concerned about some of the laws that are possibly coming down from Richmond," Dyer said.

Dyer’s concern was shared by many at the meeting, that with the recently-established Democratic majority in the General Assembly, laws restricting gun rights are imminent. Dyer said that’s not just a threat, but unconstitutional.

"To preserve our way of life, our rights," Dyer said.

While the board didn't vote on the issue Tuesday, they did make their support clear, as nearly every board member gave the crowd a standing ovation.

"I took an oath to uphold the Constitution and that's what I intend to do. I just want you all to know that," said Mike Carter, Franklin County Board of Supervisors member.

"We don't know what's going to come out of this but just know that we're behind you and we're with you," said Timothy Tatum, Franklin County Board of Supervisors member.

The board directed county staff to start drafting a resolution that will hopefully come up for a vote in December.

Appomattox County passed a resolution to become a Second Amendment sanctuary Monday night. Charlotte, Campbell and Carroll counties have all passed similar resolutions.