Franklin County becomes Virginia’s latest Second Amendment Sanctuary

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – Franklin County can now count itself among the cities and counties across the Commonwealth which have declared themselves as Second Amendment sanctuaries.

It was a packed house as the Board of Supervisors discussed the issue.

Last month, hundreds of residents attending the Board’s meeting to discuss the issue.

During that Nov. 19 meeting, it was decided to begin drafting a resolution to be discussed in December.

That resolution passed unanimously, 7-0, Tuesday afternoon before the crowd in attendance wearing orange “Guns Save Lives” stickers.

Sheriff Bill Overton also spoke at the meeting, telling people that he will defend their rights.