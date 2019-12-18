Vinton becomes latest addition to Second Amendment sanctuaries

VINTON, Va. – The town of Vinton becomes the latest to declare itself a Second Amendment sanctuary.

The proposal passed town council by a 4-1 vote.

The move is seen as mostly symbolic, as Vinton is in Roanoke County, which voted for a similar resolution last month.

Dozens of other localities in southwest Virginia have pledged to support the Second Amendment.

Tuesday, the Franklin County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to approve its resolution, leading to cheers and a standing ovation from a crowd of hundreds.

“We are sending a message to the governor and the state of Virginia and maybe to Washington of the feeling of the public and the people and this is a very passionate thing,” said E. Cline Brubaker, chairman of the Franklin County Board of Supervisors.

The list of counties, cities and towns joining this movement now stands at 90.