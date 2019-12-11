City officials: Martinsville “supports” Second Amendment sanctuary movement, passes related resolution

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – Martinsville City Council passed a resolution related to the Second Amendment sanctuary movement on Tuesday night.

The resolution says in part, that while nothing in the resolution is intended to “declare any intent or effectuate any act,” the Council expresses its commitment by “any and all legal means” to “respect, preserve and enforce the Second Amendment of the Constitution of the United States...”

The resolution does not, however, explicitly declare Martinsville a Second Amendment sanctuary, at least using those exact words.

In addition to discussing Second Amendment sanctuary status at Tuesday night’s City Council meeting, the Council approved a motion to direct a consultant to officially begin the process of reverting the City of Martinsville to a town. Conversation around the idea of reversion has been around since the 1950s, according to city leaders.