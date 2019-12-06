Villas of Lynchburg project canceled

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A controversial townhome project in Lynchburg will not be happening. Developers have canceled their plans to build The Villas of Lynchburg, according to an announcement from the city.

The city was notified by the engineering firm for the project, Acres of Virginia, that their client, NRM Associates, canceled its contract with the property owner and said it will not be pursuing the development of the project anymore.

They reportedly cited opposition from the neighborhood and concern from the planning division as a reason for the decision.

Developers had hoped to turn the area behind historic Villa Maria on Villa Road into townhomes.

The original plans called for more than 50 townhomes.