36ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 540-512-1554.

36ºF

Local News

Vertical growing facility bringing 92 jobs to Southside

AeroFarms to invest $42 million to open in Pittsylvania County

Colter Anstaett, Reporter

Tags: Danville, Pittsylvania County, Southside

DANVILLE, Va. – Pittsylvania County will soon be home to a new type of farm.

On Wednesday, AeroFarms announced plans to spend $42 million to open its largest vertical growing facility in the Cane Creek Centre, which is owned by the county.

The facility will employee 92 people and will be the largest of its kind in the world.

At the announcement, Virginia Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry Bettina Ring presented an award to the company on behalf of Gov. Ralph Northam.

AeroFarms declined to give a specific date for when the facility will open.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author: