Vertical growing facility bringing 92 jobs to Southside

DANVILLE, Va. – Pittsylvania County will soon be home to a new type of farm.

On Wednesday, AeroFarms announced plans to spend $42 million to open its largest vertical growing facility in the Cane Creek Centre, which is owned by the county.

The facility will employee 92 people and will be the largest of its kind in the world.

At the announcement, Virginia Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry Bettina Ring presented an award to the company on behalf of Gov. Ralph Northam.

AeroFarms declined to give a specific date for when the facility will open.