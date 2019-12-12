Authorities failed to find Michael Brown as he hid in RV, says attorney

ROANOKE, Va. – 10 News learned Thursday that Michael Brown was hiding in the RV found near Grandin Village as law enforcement officials searched the vehicle, according to his lawyer, Deborah Caldwell-Bono.

She confirmed that he was hiding, “behind a cabinet, somewhere near the top.”

Early on Nov. 14, just before 1 a.m., officers found the RV near St. Elizabeth’s Episcopal Church in Roanoke.

For hours, members of different law enforcement agencies searched the vehicle, eventually tearing it apart.

An investigator photographs the destroyed RV believed to belong to Michael Brown.

At about 6 p.m. that day, the RV was towed about 5 miles away from where it was found.

The RV believed to belong to Michael Brown towed away from near St. Elizabeth's Episcopal Church on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at about 6 p.m.

Once the RV arrived at the tow company’s lot, Brown exited the RV and jumped a fence to leave the lot, according to Caldwell-Bono.

She also said that there is surveillance video showing Brown leaving the lot.

US Marshal Brad Sellers said that the Marshals are aware of this “rumor” but would not confirm whether or not it was true.

When asked if the Marshals had looked at surveillance video from the impound lot, Sellers said he would not comment about specifics of the investigation.

The FBI had no comment when asked about these developments.

The Roanoke Police Department told us to reach out to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office in regard to the criminal investigation and to reach out to US Marshals regarding the fugitive search.

10 News also reached out to Virginia State Police and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

Brown was not found until Nov. 27 when he was arrested at his mother’s home in Franklin County.