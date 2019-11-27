FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – After more than a two-week manhunt, US Marshals say Michael Brown is in custody.

Brown is accused of killing his mother’s boyfriend, Rodney Brown, after he was found in his Franklin County home.

Authorities say Brown was arrested early Wednesday morning in Franklin County.

Before Wednesday morning’s announcement, the last confirmed sighting of Brown was in Roanoke when his RV was found. The search shut down Roanoke city schools for an entire day.

US Marshals and other authorities will host a press conference at 11 a.m. 10 News will carry the announcement live online and on air.