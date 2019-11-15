Mother of wanted Marine witnessed boyfriend’s murder, named her son as the murderer, U.S. Marshals say

ROANOKE, Va. – The mother of a wanted Marine witnessed him kill her boyfriend, according to a federal court filing.

The search continues Friday for Michael Brown, whom Franklin County deputies accuse of killing Rodney Brown on Saturday. The crime launched a multi-agency, nationwide search that had multiple twists and turns on Thursday.

The filing names the fugitive’s mother as Vanessa Hanson. In an affidavit, U.S. Marshals said she witnessed the murder and named her son as the killer.

U.S. Marshals said, in the filing, that they interviewed Hanson on Sunday, the day after the murder. She also identified the black Lincoln Town Car Brown used to flee the scene.

According to the filing, Brown will face a federal charge of unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.

The document was filed on Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Roanoke.