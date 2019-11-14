State police: Possible “military devices” found in murder suspect’s RV, man with rifle spotted nearby

UPDATE, 12:45 P.M.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has released new details surrounding the search for Michael Brown, a Marine who is wanted for second-degree murder.

Authorities believe he murdered his mother’s live-in boyfriend, Rodney Brown, who was found in the couple’s Franklin County home around noon Saturday.

On Sunday night, U.S. Marshals learned that Brown was driving an RV and pulling a trailer in Clarendon County, South Carolina.

Later that night, agents say they found an enclosed trailer abandoned on the side of Governor Richardson Road in Clarendon County.

Investigators say they discovered a 2008 black Lincoln Town Car inside. Authorities believe Brown used that vehicle at some point.

Investigators seized the car and obtained a search warrant.

Shortly after midnight Thursday, officers found the RV they believe was towing the town car in Roanoke and that’s where the search is now focused.

Roanoke City Schools were closed and some businesses were closed as a precaution. The area within a half-mile radius of Patrick Henry High School also remains under shelter in place status.

UPDATE, 11 A.M.

As the manhunt in Roanoke for a Marine who is wanted for allegedly murdering his mother’s boyfriend continues, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has released a statement.

The Michael Brown search continues.

Michael Brown has been charged with second-degree murder and is accused of killing Rodney Brown, his mother’s live-in boyfriend. The victim was found dead in his Franklin County home around noon Saturday.

Earlier this week, Neighbors told 10 News that they believe Michael Brown had recently found out Brown was not his father after believing his whole life that he was.

UPDATE, 9:45 A.M.

The manhunt in Roanoke for a Marine who is wanted for the second-degree murder of his mom’s boyfriend continues.

According to Virginia State Police, possible “military devices” have been found inside the RV officers believe Michael Brown used to get to Roanoke from South Carolina. A man has also reportedly been spotted with a rifle near St. Elizabeth’s Episcopal Church on Grandin Road, where the RV was originally located.

According to Virginia State Police, there are two propane tanks outside the RV that are leaking.

State police bomb squad unit is reportedly en route to inspect the RV.

Stay with 10 News as this breaking news story develops.

UPDATE, 7:30 A.M.

Authorities are searching in the Roanoke area for a man wanted for the second-degree murder of his mother’s boyfriend.

These images were taken from a convenience store in Franklin County on the day of the homicide, Nov. 9, 2019. (WSLS)

Michael Brown, 22, is wanted for the murder of Rodney Brown, his mom’s live-in boyfriend, who was found dead in a Franklin County home around noon Saturday.

Authorities say it’s unclear why Michael Brown allegedly committed the crime, but neighbors told 10 News they believe he had recently found out the victim was not his father after believing his whole life that he was.

One of Brown’s cars was found Wednesday in South Carolina.

Michael Brown

According to Roanoke police Chief Tim Jones, authorities received a call around 4 a.m. A resident on Tillet Road SW reported a suspicious person tapped on their window. Officers responded to the call, which is when they found an RV near St. Elizabeth Episcopal Church on Grandin Road that they believe that Michael Brown used to get from South Carolina to the Roanoke area.

Jones says that RV has been cleared by city officers as well as members of the FBI, U.S. Marshals and other law enforcement officers.

Authorities believe this is the van Michael Brown used to travel from South Carolina to Roanoke

Authorities believe Michael Brown is looking for alternate forms of transportation in the Roanoke area, including taxis, Ubers, buses and cars. They also believe that he is armed and dangerous, saying “he has access to shoulder-held, high capacity weapons. We can only assume that he has others.”

“He knows how to maneuver around, he knows how to change his location, he is not afraid to change his look, so everyone please remain vigilant,” said Jones. “If you see someone who you think may be the suspect, call 911.”

The shelter in place status for the immediate area surrounding Patrick Henry High School will remain in place.

Watch the full statement from Roanoke Police Chief Tim Jones:

Jones is urging residents who have to leave despite the shelter in place to be diligent and to “keep your head on a swivel.” He also says anyone who is out and about today to keep an eye out.

There is a $10,000 reward being offered by US Marshals for information.

Roanoke city schools, as well as other area schools, will be closed Thursday as a precaution.

ORIGINAL STORY

Neighborhoods near Patrick Henry High School have been asked to shelter in place, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

Authorities say that officers are investigating a situation near the school, but have not clarified what that situation is.

According to police, neighborhoods within a half-mile radius of Patrick Henry High School have been told to shelter in place.

Authorities urge anyone who lives in the area to make sure their doors are locked and to report any suspicious activity.

Stay with 10 News as this breaking news story develops