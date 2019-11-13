Car belonging to Marine wanted for murder located in South Carolina
Rodney Brown was found dead in his home around noon Saturday
We’ve just learned that Michael Brown’s car has been found in South Carolina.
The 22-year-old Marine is accused of murdering his mom’s live-in boyfriend, Rodney Brown, who was found dead in his home around noon Saturday
Earlier this week, Neighbors told 10 News that they believe Michael Brown had recently found out Brown was not his father after believing his whole life that he was.
Brown is a decorated Marine who’s earned several ribbons and medals.
Brown still hasn’t been located, even with U.S. Marshals, the FBI, NCIS as well as other organizations joining in on the search.
We’ll update this breaking news story with more information as soon as we have it.
Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.
Note to users: Comments on WSLS.com are migrating over to our new website. All comments before 11/12/19 at 12 p.m. will be temporarily blank until the migration is complete. All past conversations will be restored. New comments can be posted now. Questions? Contact news@wsls.com.