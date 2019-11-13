Marine from Roanoke accused of murder had Good Conduct Medal, other honors

The 22-year-old Marine accused of murder who remains on the run is decorated with several Marine Corps ribbons and medals.

Michael Brown was a combat engineer stationed at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina before he abandoned his post around Oct. 18. His current status is “Active Duty (Deserter)," according to the U.S. Marine Corps.

Brown received the Marine Corps ‘Good Conduct’ Medal, among other distinctions including a National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal and Sea Service Deployment Ribbon.

Brown is wanted for the alleged murder of his mom’s live-in boyfriend, Rodney Brown. Neighbors told 10 News that they believe Michael Brown had recently found out the victim was not his father after believing his whole life that he was.

Brown still hasn’t been located, even with U.S. Marshals, the FBI, NCIS as well as other organizations joining in on the search.