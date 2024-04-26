Arrest made in connection with Montvale shooting, victim’s whereabouts unknown

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – A Montvale man was shot early Friday morning but left the scene before deputies could help him, according to the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office.

It happened on Ira Drive, authorities said.

Recommended Videos

During their investigation, deputies determined that Kulpreet Singh, of Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, got into an argument with Collin Walker, of Montvale, and pulled out a gun, firing multiple shots at Walker.

Walker texted his girlfriend and told her he had been shot and was going to the hospital for treatment and sent her a picture of his injuries; however, deputies say he has not been communicating with law enforcement, and as far as they know, Walker has not yet been to a hospital. At this time, his current whereabouts remain unclear.

Kulpreet Singh has been arrested for one count of malicious wounding and one count of reckless handling of a firearm in connection with the shooting. He is currently en route to the Magistrates Office, authorities said.

As this investigation continues, the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office requests that if anyone has any information as to the whereabouts of Collin Walker, to please contact their office at 540-586-7827.