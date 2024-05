Authorities said Lamonte “Monty” Defriece was last seen on May 1 walking near Lewis Gale Pulaski Hospital.

PULASKI, Va. – The Pulaski Police Department is seeking public help in locating a 65-year-old man.

He is believed to be wearing a white T-shirt, blue jeans, suspenders, and a black Army hat, according to Pulaski Police.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, you’re asked to contact dispatch at 540-980-7800 immediately.