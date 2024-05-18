One person shot in parking lot of Martinsville sports bar

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – Martinsville Police said around midnight early Saturday morning, they were called to the parking lot of Tequila’s Sports Bar and Grill on Spruce Street for reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they said they found one man who had been shot in the leg.

The man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He has since been treated and released.

No arrests have been made in connection to this incident.

The shooting is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Martinsville Police Department.