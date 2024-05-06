Pittsylvania County crash leaves one dead, two injured

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – One person is dead and two others were injured in a Pittsylvania County crash, according to Virginia State Police.

Authorities said the crash happened Sunday, May 5, at about 10:45 a.m. on West Sunrise Drive, at its intersection with Cross Stitch Road in Pittsylvania County.

We’re told 64-year-old Tommy Richard Terry, of Dry Fork, Virginia, had been driving in a 2012 Chevrolet Silverado on Cross Stitch Road and had failed to yield the right-of-way as he was turning left onto West Sunrise Drive. State Troopers said he was hit by a 2004 Dodge Ram 2500.

According to VSP, Terry died at the scene and a 21-year-old passenger was transported for treatment.

The 51-year-old driver of the Dodge was hospitalized as well, authorities said.

The crash remains under investigation.