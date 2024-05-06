Summer-like pattern of warmth, humidity and scattered storms expected this week

Shower and storm chances from Monday through Thursday.

ROANOKE, Va. – Following a cooler, misty weekend at times, Monday shows signs of warming up. High temperatures reach the 70s after patchy fog in the morning.

High temperatures mostly reach the 70s Monday afternoon.

A warm front lifts to the north, serving as a boundary for showers and thunderstorms. Most of these will ride southwest to northeast after 11 a.m. or Noon.

Showers and storms will likely be around Monday afternoon.

Once this front lifts north, summer-like warmth and humidity will return to the forecast. Highs Tuesday and Wednesday will be well into the 80s.

Highs reach well into the 80s Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons.

Storms Tuesday look pretty isolated in our area. Though they may be small and spread apart, anything that forms could briefly turn strong.

Turning warmer and more humid Tuesday with isolated storms.

The same goes for Wednesday. The only difference is that we’ll likely need to watch a cluster of strong storms to the northwest at night. This could dive down into the area late at night into Thursday morning.

We'll be hot Wednesday with isolated storms. A better storm chance arrives at night.

Scattered storms may still develop Thursday afternoon in our warmth and humidity. Once a cold front passes, however, the temperature and humidity drops off for the upcoming weekend.

Humidity levels drop off Friday and Saturday.

Though some showers may be around for Mother’s Day, we expect mostly quiet weather Friday and Saturday.

Here's an early look at the Mother's Day weekend planner.

Highs reach the 60s and lower 70s, and lows bottom out in the 40s and lower 50s.