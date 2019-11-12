Hunt for Marine that allegedly murdered mom’s boyfriend now a nationwide search

The hunt for a Marine out of Franklin County who is wanted for the alleged murder of his mom’s live-in boyfriend, Rodney Brown, has turned into a nationwide search, according to authorities.

Deputies said that while the focus of the search is in Virginia and North Carolina, they think 22-year-old Michael Brown could be on the move, and the search radius could expand as more tips and evidence surface.

Currently, Brown is wanted on a charge of second-degree murder and using a firearm in the commission of a felony.

U.S. Marshals, the FBI, NCIS as well as other organizations have joined the efforts to locate Brown, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

He was last stationed at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina. Around Oct. 18, Brown deserted his post where he served as a combat engineer.

He has been seen in and around Franklin County in the past two weeks.

Authorities urge the public to use extreme caution if they come in contact with Brown, who is considered to be armed and dangerous.

The United States Marine Corps said that Brown is not in possession of his Marine Corps-issued service rifle and that no Marine Corps weapons have been identified as absent from his unit’s armory.

On the day of the crime, authorities say Brown was seen in a 2008 Lincoln Town Car at a local store in Franklin County.

According to deputies, several interviews have been conducted with neighbors, family, friends and acquaintances in an effort to gather information.

Deputies say it’s unclear why Brown allegedly committed the crime, but neighbors told 10 News they believe he had recently found out the victim was not his father after believing his whole life that he was.