The US Marine Corps has issued a statement in reaction to the arrest of deserter and accused murderer Michael Brown.

Authorities say Brown was arrested without incident on Wednesday morning in Franklin County.

Read the full statement from the US Marine Corps below:

"We are thankful for the diligent efforts of the FBI, NCIS, US Marshal’s office, and local authorities to apprehend Cpl. Michael Brown.

The Marine Corps and 2nd Marine Logistics Group do not tolerate any actions inconsistent with our core values.

2nd Marine Logistics Group is committed to continuing to work with civilian authorities on this matter."