A Repeat of Yesterday, with Slightly Cooler Conditions

Though our temperatures will remain a tad cooler than yesterday’s, it will still be a great day to head outdoors.

These temperatures are just slightly below average for this time of year, but still arguably very warm.

today

We will be in the 70s by noon, and remain in them as late as 9 pm with our daily high occuring around 4 pm.

Looking ahead into this evening, lows will drop into the upper 50s to low 60s.

FORECAST

The overall pattern has resembeled what we consider an Omega Blocking Pattern, but with a setup that is slightly less by the book.

This occurs when a high presssure system is situated between two low pressure systems, creating flow that resembles the Greek Letter Omega “Ω”.

Our current setup has us slightly underneath the high pressure area, giving us warm and dry condtions.

explainer

That secondary low pressure system from the Omega pattern will make its way over to our neck of the woods Monday, aiding in the development of scattered & isolated showers and thunderstorms.

A passing cold front will drop our temperatures Tuesday and we will also see more widespread rain and thunderstorms. Sunshine returns Wednesday and the 80s are back by Thursday, with more hot and humid conditions coming back for the weekend.