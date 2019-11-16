‘Michael, if you see this, please turn yourself in’ Mother, grandmother of Marine wanted for murder speak out
Nationwide search for Michael Brown started on Saturday, November 9
ROANOKE, Va. – Friday marks the first time we’ve had a chance to hear from the mother and grandmother of the Marine wanted for murder.
Michael Brown’s mother, Vanessa Hanson, and his grandmother, Diane Hanson, issued a desperate plea for his safety.
The nationwide search for Michael Brown started on Saturday, November 9. Rodney Brown, Michael’s mother’s live-in boyfriend was murdered.
As 10 News has reported, a federal court filing shows Vanessa Hanson witnessed Rodney Brown’s death and named him the killer.
On Wednesday, the car he was driving was found in Claredon County, South Carolina.
Then, Thursday morning, Brown was spotted tapping on the window of his grandmother’s home on Tillett Road in Roanoke.
His RV was later found at St. Elizabeth Episcopal Church on Grandin Road in Roanoke.
Multiple agencies continue to comb parts of the Roanoke area searching for him.
