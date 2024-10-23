Roanoke Police seeking public’s assistance in search of missing 12-year-old
ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke Police are currently seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing 12-year-old girl.
Jonneshia Ivory was last seen at 12:00 p.m. in the area of Hershberger Rd and Cove Rd Northwest.
According to RPD she was last seen wearing a teal/black zipper jacket with grinch pj’s and white/green tennis shoes.
RPD says that if you know where Ivory is to please call 911 and share what you know.
