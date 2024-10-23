Skip to main content
Roanoke Police seeking public’s assistance in search of missing 12-year-old

Duncan Weigand, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Roanoke Police, Missing person, Roanoke
Jonneisha Ivory (Courtesy of RPD) (RPD 2024)

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke Police are currently seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing 12-year-old girl.

Jonneshia Ivory was last seen at 12:00 p.m. in the area of Hershberger Rd and Cove Rd Northwest.

According to RPD she was last seen wearing a teal/black zipper jacket with grinch pj’s and white/green tennis shoes.

RPD says that if you know where Ivory is to please call 911 and share what you know.

Duncan Weigand headshot

Duncan Weigand joined WSLS 10’s digital team in June 2024, weeks after graduating from Virginia Tech with a bachelor’s in communication studying multimedia journalism and a cognate in marketing.

