Skip to main content
Clear icon
44º
Join Insider

Weather

Close to 80 degrees Wednesday afternoon

We break down why temperatures are so warm, and when they finally cool

Parker Beasley, Meteorologist

Tags: Forecast, weather, Roanoke Weather, Your Local Weather Authority, Southwest Virginia, Storm Pins, Virginia, Fall, Dry, Low Humidity, Sunny, Warming Up, High Pressure, Rain, Drought, Cooling, Summer, Partly Cloudy
Weather Headlines

ROANOKE, Va. – Another pleasant morning is unfolding! If you are planning on doing any outdoor activities, it will be really nice outside!

Nice and Sunny

The heat potential is large on Wednesday. We will see above-average temperatures yet again with the potential for some spots to see 80 degrees.

Today

Here is a look at how warm we get:

This Afternoon

A weak cold front will be moving across the Great Lakes region on Wednesday and eventually pushes east. This will bring a few clouds Wednesday night and then a brief cool down for Thursday.

Temperatures will be closer to average for the next few days.

Today

Then another cold front moves in this weekend. This will bring much cooler temperatures to the region, and we go from above-normal temperatures to below-average temperatures.

Cooling Down

We are also tracking fall foliage! Here is a look at current color conditions.

Current

By next week, a lot of us will be seeing high to peak amounts of color!

Forecast

To stay up to date on all things weather, download our weather app.

Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author
Parker Beasley headshot

Parker was born and raised in central Florida. He first became interested in the weather at a young age when Hurricane Charlie passed directly over his house on August 13th, 2004. Since that day, he knew he wanted to be a Meteorologist.

email

facebook

twitter

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Recommended Videos