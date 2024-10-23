Close to 80 degrees Wednesday afternoon

ROANOKE, Va. – Another pleasant morning is unfolding! If you are planning on doing any outdoor activities, it will be really nice outside!

Nice and Sunny

The heat potential is large on Wednesday. We will see above-average temperatures yet again with the potential for some spots to see 80 degrees.

Today

Here is a look at how warm we get:

This Afternoon

A weak cold front will be moving across the Great Lakes region on Wednesday and eventually pushes east. This will bring a few clouds Wednesday night and then a brief cool down for Thursday.

Temperatures will be closer to average for the next few days.

Today

Then another cold front moves in this weekend. This will bring much cooler temperatures to the region, and we go from above-normal temperatures to below-average temperatures.

Cooling Down

We are also tracking fall foliage! Here is a look at current color conditions.

Current

By next week, a lot of us will be seeing high to peak amounts of color!

Forecast

To stay up to date on all things weather, download our weather app.