Franklin County Family Resource Center set to host event to raise awareness about domestic violence

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. – The Franklin County Family Resource Center is hosting an event called “Promoting Safe Families” on Saturday at the Rocky Mount Farmer’s Market starting at 5 p.m. It will feature live music, food, and even other fun activities, but it’s also to inform people about the services the center provides for domestic violence.

The organization provides several services for domestic violence survivors such as a 30-day emergency shelter, where someone can live at the Franklin County Family Resource Center for 30 days. There’s also a 24-hour hotline, stress and anger management groups and court advocacy.

“It feels good to be able to offer a solution and a safe housing option for victims and survivors,” said Outreach Coordinator Jackie Mills.

Mills said that, on average, it helps 110 people a year in its shelter and receives 250 to 300 hotline calls a year. So far this year, it’s helped 82 people.

Mills said the group works with the police department. When police are on site of a situation, officers call the Franklin County Family Resource Center to speak with domestic violence survivors.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said the number of domestic violence cases is up in the county. The sheriff’s office said it received 237 domestic violence calls for service last year. This year, it received 303 calls.

The sheriff’s office also helps people with several services, including helping petition the courts for a protective order. Last year, it provided 145 services to people. So far this year, it provided services to 86 people.

Mills has this advice for domestic violence survivors.

“They’re not alone. They will be believed, their story is valuable and they’re worthy of seeking help, and there is hope outside of the situation,” said Mills.

10 News has reached out to police departments across our five zones.

Roanoke City Police said there have been 1,290 total cases involving domestic violence in the past year, including simple assault, intimidation and rape.

Meanwhile, other organizations help domestic violence survivors in Southwest Virginia.

One is TAP, or Total Action for Progress, which primarily serves people in Roanoke City, Roanoke County, Salem, Botetourt, Craig and Vinton. In the past year, it provided services to almost 90 men and more than 290 women. Some of its services include shelter, legal advocacy and court accompaniment.

Haven of the Dan serves domestic violence survivors in Danville and Pittsylvania Counties has sheltered 56 people so far this year and has received 475 hotline calls.

The Women’s Resource Center of the New River Valley is another resource. It has served 4,189 clients last year and received 2,187 hotline calls last year.