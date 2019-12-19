‘Come in as soon as possible’: DMV promoting Real IDs at Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport

ROANOKE, Va. – You have less than a year now to get a Real ID before they go into effect.

A Virginia DMV representative was at the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport Thursday to promote the IDs.

Real Ids are driver’s licenses that have a star in the top right corner and require more paperwork to get than a regular license.

Starting Oct. 1, 2020, if you want to use your driver’s license as your ID to get on a domestic flight, it will have to be a Real ID.

“In order to get a Real ID, you do have to go to the DMV in person and you have to bring certain documents with you," DMV representative Brandy Brubaker said. "For most folks, you’re going to bring your birth certificate, your valid passport, you’ll bring your social security card, or a W-2 form bearing your full social security number, and then you’ll bring two proofs of Virginia residency.”

She pointed out the holidays are a great time to get one because DMVs are not as busy as they are the rest of the year.

“About 950,000 Virginians have their Real ID, but we estimate about 1.7 million more will want to get a Real ID. So we still have quite a few people left to serve. We’re asking folks to come in as soon as possible,” Brubaker said.

Mark Wiche was flying out of the airport Thursday and said he’s glad Real IDs are going to be required.

He’s had his for over a year.

“It was definitely quite the process to get the ID, so that definitely makes it more reassuring when you fly. If everyone’s using Real IDs, then you know they had to go through a rigorous process," Wiche said.

For more information about Real IDs, click here.