Rosie’s staff to soon be paid $15 an hour

VINTON, Va. – Employees at Rosie’s in Vinton are receiving an early Christmas present.

The Colonial Downs Group is increasing the minimum wage at all company facilities in Virginia to $15 an hour, starting in January.

That amount is double the current state minimum wage.

Employees in Vinton recently learned the news.

“I think it will impact me. Definitely, in the holiday season and just in the future, I’ll be able to put some money in savings,” said Jesse Luke, a historical horse racing attendant.

“I was excited to deliver the news last night. I think it even sets the bar a little bit higher and raises competition," said general manager Ernie Dellaverson.

The company is also raising its minimum wage for tipped positions to $9 an hour.