Proposal for taller turbines at Botetourt County wind energy site still alive after supervisors’ vote

DALEVILLE, Va. – A cluster of towering turbines providing wind energy could still come to Botetourt County in the near future.

Botetourt County’s Board of Supervisors unanimously voted Thursday night to consider and review an amendment to its agreement with Apex Clean Energy.

The company proposed to scrap its plan to build more than two dozen 500-foot wind turbines near Eagle Rock in favor of 700-foot wind turbines.

“The available turbines for this project are larger now,” said Charlie Johnson of Apex Clean Energy. “It’s in the best interest of the project to utilize the newest technology. We can use fewer turbines now.”

Apex Clean Energy first proposed the 500-foot wind turbines in 2015. Johnson said the new plan would reduce its number of wind turbines from 25 to 22 if it is approved.

Before the vote, several Botetourt County residents told supervisors their opinions on the proposal.

“We have a view of North Mountain, so we are opposed to the building of any sort of this wind farm,” said Darlene Scarborough.

“I am a next-generation owner of North Mountain, and all the propaganda that’s out there about the wildlife and erosion for miles around is exactly that," countered John Cooper. "My family is committed to conservation.”

The wind project is expected to be operational by 2021.