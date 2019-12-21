Hundreds of pets available for mega adoption event in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – A special event could help pair pets with their forever home.

The Mega Pet Adoption Event and Holiday Extravaganza is happening at the Berglund Center on Saturday.

The Regional Center for Animal Care and Protection is one of the participating agencies. They’re trying to find a new home for about 15 dogs of all sizes and more than 20 cats and kittens.

“We really try to pay attention to what people are looking for. We ask them what kind of activity you want your dog to have or your cat to have. If you’re looking for a lap cat or someone to go hiking with and then we try to narrow it down,” said Melinda Rector, director of operations with RCACP.

The event is from noon to 5 p.m.