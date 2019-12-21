Patient care is top priority for first full-time medical provider at Bradley Free Clinic

ROANOKE, Va.- – For the first time in nearly half a century, the Bradley Free Clinic in Roanoke has hired a full-time provider.

Susan Blick, a family nurse practitioner, is able to see more patients during the weekday outside of the clinic’s evening hours.

It allows patients to have access to immediate care, shorter wait times and gives a consistent provider for chronic health issues.

“I want to have more patients all the time. The more people I can help the better. So, we see the local community and we’re also seeing outlying communities as well. It’s amazing who comes to see us and how far they will drive to see us,” said Blick.

Blick is able to see patients from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.

“What we found is there was a need that we were not able to meet and that was because people weren’t able to walk in the clinic and provide same-day appointments. So, people who were sick, who needed to see a doctor immediately, who are our patients, we were not able to meet that need,” said Ruth Cassell, director of operations.