Carilion Clinic helps to track Santa and his reindeer

ROANOKE, Va. – It’s no ordinary work day for those at Carilion Clinic in Roanoke.

“It’s a 24 hour job here. No rest time here at dispatch,” said Carla Moore, intake coordinator.

Workers at Carilion Clinic’s Transfer and Communication Center, or CTAC, use a special system to track Santa. As he travels around the world delivering gifts, the team makes sure there are no obstacles getting in his way.

“We dispatch units as well as making sure that our additional helicopters are not out in the area for when Santa does come,” said Moore.

It’s an important job, and one they take seriously.

Lila Cork and Hannah Turnbull are also keeping a close eye on Santa and his sleigh.

“I’m excited because we get to see all the countries he goes to,” said Cork.

“Sometimes the words on the ocean say Atlantic Ocean,” said Turnbull.

They also know Santa has not made his way to the Roanoke Valley just yet.

“No, it’s not night time here,” said Turnbull.

But they’ll be ready for him when he comes.

C-TAC uses the NORAD Santa tracker to keep up with Saint Nick.