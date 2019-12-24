TAP passes out free books to children, families in northwest Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – Instead of toys, one Roanoke organization delivered free books to children this holiday.

Total Action for Progress (TAP) drove around the streets of northwest Roanoke passing out the free books to kids.

TAP has been collecting books for the past couple of months for the giveaway. Organizers say a book is a gift that will last a lifetime.

“Everybody has been happy. I’m been very surprised how many kids are coming out," said Ben Wilborn, books coordinator for TAP. “We live in an electronic world and kids are actually very responsive to books. They are enjoying them. Everyone has found something they are interested in.”

This is the first year for the free book giveaway.

"It’s been a lot of fun. The team has had a great time. I been smiling and laughing all day. If anything, I got a good Christmas present out of it,” said Wilborn.

After a successful event, TAP plans to hold another one in the future.